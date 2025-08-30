Volunteer Country

Joey Aguilar's Successful Debut as Tennessee Football QB

Tennessee's QB1 started his first game as a Vol vs. Syracuse, and Aguilar did not disappoint.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) throws the ball as Syracuse defensive back Duce Chestnut (2) defends during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025.
All of the off-season questions may have not been answered today, but we have a better idea of what to make of the Tennessee football offense.

Once what is now known as the first, "college football quarterback trade," was complete, the questions began running wild.

AS Nico Iamaleava left for UCLA, the Vols found their replacement in Joey Aguilar, who ironically was at UCLA.

Aguilar missed the spring period, which delayed they typical progress you'd want to see from your QB and offensive unit as a whole.

The starting job was not gifted to Aguilar as he won the job in an open battle and made his Tennessee Vol debut against Syracuse.

How did the transfer quarterback do? Aguilar finished the completing 16 of 28 attempts, 247-yards, and three touchdowns.

The first touchdown throw by Aguilar was an absolute bomb to redshirt freshman Braylon Staley that covered 73-yards.

The two big take aways from that play, Aguilar can push the ball down field, and Staley has the ability to torch guys out on the perimeter.

Vol fans have heard about the speed of Staley, and today was the perfect time to see it on display. Aguilar has been known to be a gunslinger, and he took a few deep shots today.

The second scoring toss by Aguilar displayed a different element of his skill set and play style.

Eluding pressure, extending the play, throwing back to the inside as the running back slipped behind the defender in the endzone. The play may not have been designed that way, but it developed very nicely.

The third touchdown pass from Aguilar was late in the 4th-quarter, connecting with tight end, Miles Kitselman.

Today's results may not answer everything, but it does offer a little insight on what this offense could be as the season progresses.

The Syracuse defense may not be the best that is on the schedule, but this was also game 1 for the Vols as well. This could be an exciting year if this offense continues to gel and produce.

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019.

