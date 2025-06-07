Former Tennessee Football Head Coach Considering U.S. Senate Run
Former Tennessee Volunteers head coach Derek Dooley is in the news early on Saturday morning, as he is considering a U.S. Senate Run per reports. He would be running against Jon Osoff (Democratic Incumbent) and will have a decision within the following weeks.
"Georgia deserves strong, common-sense leadership in the U.S. Senate that represents all Georgians and focuses on results, not headlines," The former Vols' coach told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution."I believe our state needs a political outsider in Washington, not another career politician, to cut through the noise and partisanship and get back to real problem-solving."
Dooley spent three seasons as the Vols' head coach and led them to a 15-21 overall record. He would later be replaced by Butch Jones which would be followed Jeremy Pruitt and Josh Heupel.
