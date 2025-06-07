Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Football Head Coach Considering U.S. Senate Run

Former Tennessee Volunteers football head coach Derek Dooley is considering a U.S. Senate run.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley was not pleased with quarterback Matt Simms (2) during the first half Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010 against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Utsc14 Mp 13984 / Michael Patrick, Michael Patrick/News Sentinel
Former Tennessee Volunteers head coach Derek Dooley is in the news early on Saturday morning, as he is considering a U.S. Senate Run per reports. He would be running against Jon Osoff (Democratic Incumbent) and will have a decision within the following weeks.

"Georgia deserves strong, common-sense leadership in the U.S. Senate that represents all Georgians and focuses on results, not headlines," The former Vols' coach told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution."I believe our state needs a political outsider in Washington, not another career politician, to cut through the noise and partisanship and get back to real problem-solving."

Dooley spent three seasons as the Vols' head coach and led them to a 15-21 overall record. He would later be replaced by Butch Jones which would be followed Jeremy Pruitt and Josh Heupel.

