Former Tennessee Football OC Mike DeBord Passes Away at 69

Former OC Mike DeBord and HC Butch jones
Former OC Mike DeBord and HC Butch jones / Tucker Harlin (X)
Former Tennessee Volunteers football offensive coordinator Mike DeBord passes away at the age of 69

The Tennessee fopotball tree unfortunately lost one of their former coordinators as Mike DeBord passed away at the age of 69. In a post made by his son, "Tyler DeBord," the son talks about how his father was a great man and how he was a great teacher. The quote was provided by The Detroit News.

“The world lost a great man today,” Tyler DeBord wrote. “He taught me so much in life, I am so grateful the good Lord blessed me with the best dad! He was a man of faith, an unbelievable dad, husband, grandpa, and man! For all his successes in life, he always stuck to his small town roots and never forgot where he came from. He had a great sense of faith, work ethic, love for family, football, and life. His loss will be felt by many because of the impact he had on everyone he touched. He loved fiercely, and we loved him!”

According to The Detroit News, DeBord passed away due to complications from a stroke, and funeral arrangements are pending.

