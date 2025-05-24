Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback's Arm Stuns Dallas Cowboy Teammates

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton reportedly impressed his Dallas Cowboys teammates with his arm.

Christian Kirby

Joe Milton throws a pass at Tennessee Pro-Day in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Joe Milton throws a pass at Tennessee Pro-Day in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 27, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2025 NFL season is fast approaching as teams begin to report back to training camps and prepare for the upcoming regular season. Given that these are some of the first times a roster has practiced together, it also provides new players on the roster to showcase their abilities.

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joe Milton was a player who made the most of this opportunity, as the quarterback's arm strength and throwing abilities have reportedly stunned his Dallas Cowboys teammates.

Before joining the Cowboys, Milton spent his rookie season with the New England Patriots, where he would appear in only one game. In that game, Milton completed 22 of his 29 pass attempts and threw for 241 yards and a touchdown. He would be traded to the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason.

Milton's arm strength has always been a sight to behold, even since his days with the Tennessee Volunteers. Given the reports out of Dallas' practice thus far, the quarterback's throwing ability could put him in an excellent position to earn a starting job should Dak Prescott be unavailable.

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

