Former Vol Dont'e Thornton Becoming a 'Constant Target' for the Las Vegas Raiders
Former Tennessee Volunteer Dont'e Thornton is becoming a 'constant target' for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Las Vegas Raiders loaded up on offensive weaponry this offseason by drafted running back Ashton Jeanty and wide receiver Dont'e Thornton. They found a gem in tight end Brock Bowers and now they are hoping to stack up the rest of the roster. Based on the latest reports, the Raiders might have found that in Thornton.
“Dont'e Thornton has seen a lot of reps at outside receiver opposite of Tre Trucker and Jakobi Meyers.” team reporter Levi Edwards wrote. “He was a constant target for Geno Smith throughout practice, reeling in a highly contested catch in the end zone during red zone period.”
The Raiders selected Thornton in the fourth round of this year's draft. The 6-foot-5 wide receiver clocked in a 4.3 40-yard dash at the NFL combine this year. He was an explosive playmaker for the Volunteers and is seem like he is continuing that in the league now.
In his two years at Tennessee after transferring from Oregon, Thornton racked up 885 receiving yards, seven touchdowns and 39 receptions.
