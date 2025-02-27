How Impactful Is Rickey Gibson's Transfer From Tennessee Football?
It was recently announced that Rickey Gibson is planning to transfer from Tennessee. How impactful is this?
After losing many top players to the transfer portal, Tennessee’s off-season terrors continue. Earlier this week it was reported Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson has plans to transfer away from Tennessee.
Gibson was a starting outside cornerback for the Vols this season, playing alongside Jermod McCoy who had a breakout season.
The transfer portal news that shocked many fans has many questioning… how big is this departure?
Digging into the statistics you can make a strong case that this loss is the most devastating of them all. Gibson being a secured starter for next season opens up a dot for new talent, but is that really what the Vols want?
Last season was the best defensive back season for Willie Martinez since his time at Tennessee as Gibson was a major part of that. Gibson finished the season with 3 pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Unfortunately, this is also debated because McCoy suffered an ACL tear and won’t return until near the beginning of the season, however, that is no guarantee as he could miss the full season if things don’t go as planned.
