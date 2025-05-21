How Tennessee’s 2025 Football Schedule Could Benefit Quarterback Joey Aguilar
Here's how the Tennessee Volunteers' 2025 football schedule could provide a significant boost to quarterback Joey Aguilar.
The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their 2025 college football season as they prepare to make another run at the College Football Playoff. While the Vols have an excellent shot at being one of the 12 programs to reach the playoff, the team still has a handful of questions surrounding it.
One of the biggest pertains to the quarterback. The spring portal window saw the dramatic exit of Nico Iaamaleave, which in turn led to the acquisition of UCLA's Joey Aguilar, who will be facing an SEC schedule for the first time in his career.
Luckily for Aguilar, the Volunteers' 2025 football schedule is organized in a way that could be conducive to his development as the Vol's quarterback. Firstly, the Volunteers will not play in a road environment until week five of the college football season when they travel to Mississippi State (a team that is arguably the worst in the SEC).
In addition to having limited road games to begin the season, Tennessee has the benefit of facing the majority of its most difficult opponents in its home stadium, as games with Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas will all be played in Knoxville.
Another benefit is that Tennessee's toughest environments of the 2025 season (Alabama and Florida) do not come until after the halfway point of the season. Which hopefully by that point, Aguilar and the Vols will have built a much better report together.
There is no doubt that returning to the College Football Playoff will be an uphill battle for the Volunteers this season. Fortunately, the layout of Tennessee's schedule could allow its new quarterback to gain as much experience with the team as possible.
