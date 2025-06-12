How the Cleveland Browns Plan to Use Former Tennessee Vol Dylan Sampson
How the Cleveland Browns plan to use rookie running back Dylan Sampson.
The news became official earlier in the week that NFL veteran running back Nick Chubb would not be returning with the Cleveland Browns. That leaves rookie running backs Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson with big opportunities for the upcoming season.
Sampson was the lead back for Tennessee a season ago and had a historic season with the Volunteers. Judkins, on the other hand, was the 1B option for Ohio State alongside TreVeyon Henderson en route to their national title.
The Browns do still have Jerome Ford on the roster, who has been with the organization since 2022, but Lance Reisland of Cleveland.com revealed he thinks there will be a role still for both Sampson and Judkins this season.
“Judkins is twitchy and explosive, wasting no time getting downhill once the ball is in his hands. His quick burst and aggressive approach allow him to capitalize on even the smallest crease in a defense. Sampson brings a more patient style to the backfield. He allows plays to develop, reading his blocks with precision before accelerating through the hole,” Reisland wrote. “With [Kevin] Stefanski expected to return to a more run-oriented approach in 2025, both backs fit the scheme well.”
Sampson will provide a change of pace in the run game as opposed to what Judkins offers out of the backfield. Meaning the two rookies will complement each other in the run game for the Browns this season.
