How To Watch David Sanders Jr Compete In The All-American Bowl

David Sanders Jr. is set to compete in the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Here are the viewing details.

5-star Tennessee football commit David Sanders Jr. during the Vol Walk before a game between Tennessee and Kent State in Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
Tennessee will have a single representative entering Saturday’s All-American Bowl.

That representative will be David Sanders Jr. who will be participating on the East team during this game as a starting offensive tackle.

Sanders is an incoming true freshman who signed with the Tennessee Volunteers in December. He was a five-star offensive tackle from Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Providence Day School with Tennessee target Leo Delaney.

You can watch the Volunteer participate in this event on Saturday. Below is all of the viewing details.

  • When: Saturday, January 11th, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 PM EST
  • Where: San Antonio, Texas
  • Stadium: Alamodome
  • Game: All-American Bowl (East vs West)
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock/FuboTV (free trial)

Sanders is expected to be a big contributor with the Vols next season as he is the nation’s top incoming freshman at the offensive tackle position. Tennessee is losing both of their starting offensive tackles for next season. Sanders will be a big competitor for the job.

