How To Watch David Sanders Jr Compete In The All-American Bowl
David Sanders Jr. is set to compete in the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Here are the viewing details.
Tennessee will have a single representative entering Saturday’s All-American Bowl.
That representative will be David Sanders Jr. who will be participating on the East team during this game as a starting offensive tackle.
Sanders is an incoming true freshman who signed with the Tennessee Volunteers in December. He was a five-star offensive tackle from Charlotte, North Carolina. He attended Providence Day School with Tennessee target Leo Delaney.
You can watch the Volunteer participate in this event on Saturday. Below is all of the viewing details.
- When: Saturday, January 11th, 2025
- Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Where: San Antonio, Texas
- Stadium: Alamodome
- Game: All-American Bowl (East vs West)
- TV Channel: NBC
- Streaming: Peacock/FuboTV (free trial)
Sanders is expected to be a big contributor with the Vols next season as he is the nation’s top incoming freshman at the offensive tackle position. Tennessee is losing both of their starting offensive tackles for next season. Sanders will be a big competitor for the job.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Mike Matthews Returns to Tennessee Football after Previously Entering Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Basketball Target Zyree Collins Schedules Official Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers Linebacker Kalib Perry Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Miles Kitselman Returns to Tennessee for Fifth Season After New NCAA Ruling
- Tennessee Baseball Star Traded To Philadelphia Phillies
- Former Tennessee Volunteers RB Commits To Virginia Tech
- Tennessee Basketball Remains No. 1 For Fourth Straight Week
- Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava Stays True To The Vols Amid Rumors And Reports
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports