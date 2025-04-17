Is Notre Dame QB Transfer Steve Angeli a Fit with Tennessee Football?
Steve Angeli has officially entered the transfer portal. Is he a fit in Knoxville?
The Tennessee Volunteers have been targeting the QB position in the transfer portal after news broke that Nico Iamaleava and the Vols would be going their own way.
While many rumors have started to circulate, there hasn't been many options in the portal for the Vols. On Thursday, Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Steve Angeli entered the portal. Angeli is a talented QB who is 21 years old and has two years of playing experience, including 2023 when the talented QB threw seven touchdowns and only one interception. Last season, Angeli was the backup QB to Riley Leonard and finished the season with 268 yards and three touchdowns.
Angeli is very much a Tennessee fit because of his consistency and his age. The Vols lack QB depth and experience. The Vols have two young QBs in second-year QB Jake Merklinger and true freshman George MacIntyre. The Vols need the experience, and Angeli brings that to the table.
Some believe the Vols could be a real contender in Angeli's portal recruitment. It is unclear at this time if the Vol are contending, but if so, Angeli is a smart choice by them or nearly any program in a similar situation.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava