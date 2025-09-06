Volunteer Country

Jermod McCoy Injury Status for Tennessee vs. ETSU

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) celebrates after making a play during a college football game between Tennessee and Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take the field once again as they are now taking the field for the second game of the football season, but this time it is extra special as this is the first game of this 2025 football season that will be taking place inside Neyland Stadium as this is going to hold a very sentimental value, especially for those who are seniors.

They will be taking on ETSU before taking on a feisty Georgia Bulldogs team in just a week's time. The Vols are expected to win this game, but their path is still more narrow thanks to an injury that has thinned the defensive back room. That injury being Jermod McCoy's injury that sidelined him for the first game of the season.

Not only was he sidelined vs Syracuse, but he is sidelined vs. ETSU as well, as they are expecting him to miss multiple weeks, as this would begin the term "multiple" following a single game of action. This one hurts the Vols depth, but pairing it with another injury like Rickey Gibson makes it even worse.

The Vols will still likely win this one, as they look to improve their health entering next weekend.

