Tennessee Football Recruiting Visitor List vs ETSU
The Tennessee Volunteers have many different players set to visit them this weekend for the home opener for the Vols in the 2025 football season. They are set to host multiple commits and multiple top targets in the 2027 class. They will also host some of the nation's best future prospects in the 2028 recruiting class to put together a stacked list.
Take a look at the list of visitors prior to the event. Please note that at anytime this list can be shortened and extended, as things like this is subject to change.
2026
• Tyreek King (Tennessee Commit)
• Brayden Rouse (Tennessee Commit)
• Amari Latimer (Wisconsin Commit)
2027
• Brayden Stoker
• Kadin Fife
• Parker Newman
• Caiden Foster
• Collin Porterfield
• Kasir Patterson
• Lex Baskin
• Eli Ferguson
• MJ Gideon
• Trenton Lynch
• Jamir Dean
2028
• Ashton Taylor
• Caine Woods
• Braylon Clark
• Hudsen Close
• Dion Edwards
2029
• Namor McClay
The Vols are expected to win this football game, but anything can happen. The hope for them is to take a win on the football field and a win off the field as they have hopes of making an impact in the recruiting scene as well as on the field when it comes to their very first game of the season inside Neyland Stadium.
