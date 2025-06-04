Joe Milton Says He Was 'Surprised' The Patriots Traded Him to the Cowboys
Former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton said he was 'surprised' the Patriots traded him to the Dallas Cowboys.
One of the bigger trades of the offseason included the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots as former Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton was sent to Dallas after one year with the Patriots. Drake Maye has earned the starting job in New England which led to the organization trading Milton.
Despite the fact Milton wasn't going to be the starter this season, he was still surprised to learn he was no longer a Patriot.
“Was I surprised? Yes,” Milton said in a recent interview with cowboys.com. “I kind of woke up around, like, 7 o’clock, to a call and I knew I was getting traded.”
However, Milton has a very positive outlook the outcome and is excited to be a part of a historic franchise like the Cowboys to have a veteran quarterback to learn under.
“Coming here was a blessing. I didn’t know it was going to be here,” Milton said about his new team. “I didn’t know where I was going to end up. I was just thankful to go to work. [But now I’m] back in the heat, for one. He allowed me to play in the dome, for two. And, three, it’s America’s team. Also, it’s just great to learn from someone like Dak [Prescott].”
Milton has caught the attention of members in the NFL landscape due to his impressive arm. The same thing that had people raving about him in college. His line to being a starting quarterback in the NFL might not be anytime soon, but according to himself, he appears to be a in a good situation to help increase his chances.
