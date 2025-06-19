Joey Aguilar Listed as Transfer Player That Could Swing Tennessee's Playoff Hopes
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar has been listed as the transfer portal addition that could swing the Volunteers' College Football Playoff hopes.
The Tennessee Volunteers are less than 75 days away from the beginning of their 2025 college football season and are heavily working to reach the College Football Playoff for the second time in program history.
With so much roster turbulence in the modern age of college football, the Vols will likely depend on transfer portal acquisitions more than ever before ahead of their 2025 campaign. However, one portal addition in particular has been listed as a potential difference-maker for the Volunteers.
According to CBS Sports, quarterback Joey Aguilar is a player from the transfer portal who can swing Tennessee's playoff hopes in 2025. The quarterback is expected to be the Vols starting signal caller come the first game of the season.
"Tennessee's floor for quarterback play is high thanks to Josh Heupel's system." Wrote CBS Sports' Chris Hummer. "But there are more questions about Tennessee's offense than there have been in recent seasons."
Aguilar joined the Volunteers roster during the spring portal window as a result of the dramatic and closely followed departure of Nico Iamaleava. Before joining the Vols, the quarterback spent two seasons at App State, where he accounted for 6,700 passing yards and 56 touchdowns.
Whether or not Aguilar can replicate his passing success with his new team will likely be a large reason the Volunteers do or do not reach the College Football Playoff this season. The Volunteers will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta against the Syracuse Orange on August 30th.
