Jon Gruden Receives Massive Gift from Tennessee Volunteers

Jonathan Williams

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks on the field during a break in the action against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Over the last couple of months, former NFL head coach Jon Gruden has been posting videos of him opening care packages from college football programs all over the country. His most recent box came from none other than the Tennessee Volunteers.

Gruden got his start as a football coach with the Volunteers back in 1986. He was with the program for one year before taking the passing game coordinator position at Southeast Missouri State. From there he climbed the ladder until he landed a job with the San Francisco 49ers in 1990 as an offensive assistant. From there, he never left the NFL.

While their time together was brief, it's very clear that Coach Gruden still has a lot of love and appreciation for the Volunteers even after nearly 40 years. Now Tennessee is returning the favor to him.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

