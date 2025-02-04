Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Lineman Trey Smith Gives Major Thanks to Tennessee
Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Trey Smith showed some major love to the Tennessee Volunteers ahead of the Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl is set to be played this coming weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are looking to win their third straight Super Bowl. For starting offensive lineman Trey Smith, it would be his third Super Bowl ring in just four years in the league. The Super Bowl stage has become something that Smith is used to, but he still hasn't forgotten where his true home is.
In an interview with Titans Online, Smith had some glowing remarks about his former college program and what the state of Tennessee means to him.
"You know, I love Tennessee man," said Smith. "I love the folks at Tennessee. I want to stay there when I'm done playing. I want to reside there as my home. It's what I know, it's what I love. I think it's special that I've been blessed with this opportunity to do this. And I'm just proud and thankful for the support that I have back in my home state."
Smith started his career with the Volunteers in 2017 and became a big time contribtuor on offense. Unfortunately his career was put into question when he was shut down during the 2018 season for the rest of the season due to blood clots after starting in seven games. He returned next season though and started in 12 games for the Volunteers .
The standout SEC offensive lineman would be drafted in sixth round by the Chiefs in 2021 NFL draft and Smith had a simple message for those that doubted him coming out of college.
"Yeah, they were wrong, I was right," said Smith.
