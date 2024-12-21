Lee Corso Makes Headcar Pick In Tennessee vs Ohio State
The Tennessee Volunteers are in Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Roud One of the 2024 College Football Playoffs. With the matchup being arguably the most anticipated in this first round, College Gameday was in town.
Former Coach and College Gameday legend Lee Corso made his selection in the matchup today on gameday, putting on the Buckeyes head in Columbus.
The Ohio State Buckeyes are currently a 7.5 point favorite on FanDuel, with the team total being set at 46.5 points. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Weather is obviously a concern in this matchup with temperatures expected to be in the low 20s at the time of kickoff Saturday night. The windchill is expected to be in the high teens. Running the football will be paramount.
