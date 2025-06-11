Lee Corso's Final Record When Predicting the Tennessee Volunteers on College Gameday
Here is Lee Corso's record when predicting Tennessee Volunteer games on ESPN's "College Gameday".
As the sport of college football continuously changes and re-invents itself, it will leave behind an icon in the 2025 season as the legendary figure and "College Gameday" host Lee Corso is set to retire following the show's week one episode.
With the announcement that the show will be traveling to Columbus, Ohio for week one of the college football season, Corso's run of predicting Tennessee Volunteer games has officially come to a close. So how did the iconic figure do in his more than 30 years of predictions?
The college football icon made his first selection for the Volunteers back in 1997 when he predicted the Florida Gators to defeat the Vols in Gainsville. Unfortunately, Corso was correct as the Gators would emerge victorious in a 33-20 victory.
During his career, Corso made 22 predictions for the Volunteers and was correct a total of 16 times (a win percentage of 73%). Of his 22 picks, the legendary figure predicted the Vols to win eight times (six of which were correct) and projected them to lose 14 times (10 of which were correct).
Corso's final prediction for the Volunteers came in the 2024 postseason when he predicted the Ohio State Buckeyes to defeat Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff. Unfortunately, his final projection was also true as the Vols would be handled in Columbus by a score of 42-17.
