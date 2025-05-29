New England Patriots QB Drake Maye Outperformed by Former Tennessee Vol at OTAs
Former Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs reportedly outperformed New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
The New England Patriots believe they have found their next franchise quarterback in the form of Drake Maye. So much so, that they traded away their backup quarterback, Joe Milton, to the Dallas Cowboys to allow him to find a better path to playing time. However, there is another former Tennessee quarterback on the Patriots roster and he is making moves now.
"Dobbs clearly had the better day," said Greg Bedard during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub. "[Dobbs] made more plays down the field."
It wasn't just that Dobbs had a great day according to Bedard. Dobbs had a better day than Maye.
"He made a couple of plays down the field," added Bedard. "One to Kyle Williams, a couple to Javon Baker....He made plays down the field, Maye didn't really make many plays down the field."
Don't get too ahead of yourself Tennessee fans and don't start panicking Patriots fans. It's still very early in the year.
"Don't go all Felger and Mazzon this that Josh Dobbs had a better day," said Bedard. "I know where you're going with that....Is Jimmy going to clip that and play it for the rest of the week?"
At the very least, it's good to see that Dobbs is still making plays in the league and carving out opportunities for himself. Even if Maye is the locked down starter in New England.
