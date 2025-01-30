NFL Analyst Says Senior Bowl Has Marked Up a Tennessee Quarterback's Value
NFL analyst Brian Baldinger says the Senior Bowl has increased the value of Patriots quarterback Joe Milton.
The Senior Bowl kicked off earlier this week and NFL organizations are getting a look at some of the top prospects in this year's draft class. That of course includes the incoming quarterbacks and after a few days in Mobile, one NFL analyst says that after watching this year's quarterbacks, it has increased the value of one former Tennessee quarterback.
Joe Milton was the guy who stepped into the starting role following Hendon Hooker's time with the Volunteers. The offense didn't maintain its efficiency that it had under Hooker when Milton rotated in, but he flashed enough to earn himself a spot on an NFL roster.
Milton was selected by the New England Patriots in the 6th round last year and served as a backup this past season. However, it appears the franchise has found their net quarterback in the form of Drake Maye which puts Milton in an interesting position. However, according to former NFL offensive lineman and current analyst Brian Baldinger, Milton's stock has increased after looking at the available assets at the Senior Bowl.
"After watching some of these guys at the Senior Bowl, I might think Joe Milton is my very best option if I'm looking for a quarterback right now," Baldinger said. "You might just be doing some backflips if you pull the string and negotiate with the Patriots for his services."
This season, Milton played in one game and threw for 241 yards, one touchdown and completed 76 percent of his passes. He also added 10 rushing attempts for 16 yards and a touchdown. An impressive regular season debut for the former Volunteer, but again, Maye looks like the future at the position for the Patriots.
NFL organizations are always looking for new arms and with there being some questions in the QB market for this year's draft class, Baldinger's thoughts of pushing attention towards a guy like Milton could very well be the best option for teams around the league.
