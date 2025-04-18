NFL Draft 2025: Bru McCoy’s Blocking, Size Could Earn Day 3 Call—Potentially Reuniting Him With Cedric Tillman
As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy stands as one of the more intriguing late-round prospects in this year’s class—a player with all the tools of an early-round selection but a production history and injury track record that could push him into Day 3.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Cleveland Browns are projected to select McCoy in the sixth round (No. 217 overall), potentially reuniting him with former Tennessee teammate Cedric Tillman.
McCoy’s physical profile jumps off the screen. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 230 pounds, he looks the part of an NFL receiver the moment he walks on the field. He posted an estimated Athleticism Score of 70—ranking 32nd among wide receivers at the 2025 NFL Combine. His Total Score of 64 ranks 38th overall, underscoring the debate between potential and polish.
The USC transfer and team captain flashed early in Knoxville. In 2022, he started 12 games, hauling in 52 catches for 667 yards and four touchdowns. But injuries derailed his momentum. In 2023, McCoy suffered a fractured and dislocated right ankle after five games, limiting him to just 17 receptions for 217 yards. He returned in 2024 to start 12 games, posting a modest stat line of 39 catches for 472 yards and two touchdowns, while continuing to be utilized as a reliable run-blocking receiver.
Run blocking may be McCoy’s clearest path to a roster spot. His 75.8 run-blocking grade in 2024 ranked third among all Power Five wide receivers with at least 200 run-blocking snaps—a testament to his physicality and willingness to do the dirty work.
As a pass-catcher, McCoy offers a mix of strengths and challenges. He thrives on go routes, comebacks, and posts, where his build-up speed can stress defenses vertically. He’s a big leaper with a wide catch radius and is effective as a hitch-and-run target who can shake or break tackles after the catch. His in-breaking routes are executed with crisp angles that open windows for quarterbacks, and he has learned to work back to the ball on deeper throws.
However, his route running remains a concern. Tight hips and limited short-area burst restrict him from running a full NFL route tree. McCoy often needs more time to decelerate into his breaks and has a tendency to round off routes, giving savvy defenders the chance to jump passes. He also shows inconsistent boundary awareness and lacks assertiveness when tracking deep throws in contested situations.
That projection aligns with what teams might hope for late on Day 3: a big-bodied, physical receiver with special teams and blocking upside, and the potential to develop into a rotational piece. With Tillman having found his footing in Cleveland—catching 29 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 2024—McCoy could offer the Browns another familiar, versatile weapon in their receiver room.
From a production standpoint, McCoy’s numbers might not wow evaluators. But in today’s NFL, where physicality, depth, and schematic fit matter as much as raw stats, the former Volunteer brings traits that could translate. Whether he becomes a core contributor or carves out a niche role, McCoy is the kind of player who—if healthy—might quietly stick in the league longer than expected.
