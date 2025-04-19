Volunteer Country

Nico Iamaleava Breaks Silence Following Tennessee Football Transfer Decision

Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava speaks out on Instagram after his controversial exit from the program amid NIL contract drama and locker room tension.

Josh Greer

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) poses for a picture with his family after winning a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) poses for a picture with his family after winning a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has broken his silence following a chaotic week that saw his rapid fall from rising star to a controversial figure dismissed from the Volunteers football program.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Friday, Iamaleava addressed the speculation surrounding his abrupt absence from Tennessee’s final spring practice and scrimmage. His posts—sarcastic in tone and cryptic in content—appear to push back against growing criticism from fans and media alike. “d*** I tried to sit out and throw the playoff game too?” he wrote in one story.

Followed with: “these boys just make me laugh man ain’t no way.”

In another story, Iamaleava shared a photo with fellow quarterback Navy Shuler, joking, “me and @navyshuler talm bout how ima throw this game rq,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

While seemingly meant to mock the accusations, the posts have only deepened public discourse on athlete responsibility, NIL dynamics, and locker room trust.

Iamaleava’s absence came amid what sources close to the program describe as a dispute over NIL compensation. His sudden withdrawal led to mounting speculation that he had “ghosted” the team, prompting frustration from fans and concern within the program.

The quarterback was officially dismissed following his no-show at the spring game—a decision reportedly made by head coach Josh Heupel and athletic department leaders to preserve team discipline and cohesion.

Iamaleava’s Instagram outburst highlights the growing tension between athlete empowerment and team expectations in the NIL era. Whether meant as damage control or defiance, his response has reignited debates over his compensation, commitment, and the evolving identity of college football.

One thing is clear, college football hasn’t heard the last of Nico Iamaleava.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Football