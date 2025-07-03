Volunteer Country

Paul Finebaum Reveals He is "Not Crazy" About Tennessee Ahead of the 2025 Season

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has revealed that he is "not crazy" about the Tennessee Volunteers' title chances ahead of the 2025 season.

Jan 6, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; ESPN broadcaster Paul Finebaum during media day at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have entered their final full month of the offseason as they prepare to begin their 2025 college football season. The Vols are looking to make their second College Football Playoff in program history after reaching the tournament last season.

But while the Vols have high expectations for the upcoming year, one college football analyst has revealed he has doubts. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum recently stated that he was not convinced of Tennessee just yet.

"I'm not crazy about Tennessee," said Finebaum. "Although their schedule is not impossible."

The Vols will be debuting a new starting quarterback in 2025, following the dramatic departure of Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal earlier this spring. This, combined with the loss of talent and difficult schedule, has caused many experts to be speculative of the Vols' 2025 season.

Tennessee will begin its 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, when it faces the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and will be aired on ABC.

