PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Tennessee’s Win Over Mississippi State

How did the Vols fare on the road against Mississippi State?

Najeh Wilkins

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025.
Tennessee picked up a big win on the road against Mississippi State, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Once again, the Vols offense was rolling. Yes, they had some turnovers, but they were able to put up 41 points and attack the Bulldogs defense at will. It’s the fifth game this year that the Volunteers have scored 40 points in a game. DeSean Bishop had the final touchdown of the day and helped seal the win for Tennessee.

The Vols also amassed 471 total yards against Mississippi State and rushed for 136 yards on the ground and 335 through the air. The defense still had a stellar effort, finishing with 11 tackles for loss and five sacks.The Vols advanced to 4-1 on the season and are in the driver's seat in the SEC with everything they want to accomplish within reach.

So how did the Volunteers grade out on Pro Football Focus (PFF)? Note, snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks to pass during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. QB Joey Aguilar- 86.6 (74)

2. WR Chris Brazzell II- 72.0 (71)

3. OL Sam Pendleton- 68.7 (74)

4. OL Wendell Moe Jr.- 66.1 (74)

5. WR Mike Matthews- 63.9 (74)

6. OL Jesse Perry- 62.5 (63)

7. RB DeSean Bishop- 61.9 (37)

8. OL Shamurad Umarov- 60.6 (74)

9. OL Lance Heard- 60.2 (74)

10. RB Peyton Lewis- 59.7 (9)

11. WR Travis Smith Jr- 58.3 (1)

12. TE Jack Van Dorselaer- 58.3 (6)

13. WR DaSaahn Brame- 58.3 (1)

14. RB Star Thomas- 57.8 (28)

15. TE Miles Kitselman- 56.1 (73)

16. WR Braylon Staley 52.9 (70)

17. OL David Sanders- 45.2 (11)

Defense

Sep 6, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and linebacker Arion Carter (7) react to a play against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Neyland Stadium.

1. DL Tyre West- 90.3 (29)

2. DB Boo Carter- 81.5 (31)

3. DB Jalen McMurray- 79.8 (56)

4. LB Arion Carter- 73.6 (65)

5. LB Caleb Herring- 72.0 (27)

6. LB Joshua Josephs- 71.6 (42)

7. DB Colton Hood- 69.3 (87)

8. DL Dominic Bailey- 68.7 (55)

9. LB Ben Bolton- 67.9 (8)

10. LB Edwin Spillman- 67.5 (48)

11. DB Tyler Redmond- 66.8 (83)

12. DT Bryson Eason- 66.7 (55)

13. DB Andre Turrentine- 64.9 (79)

14. DL Jordan Ross- 63.8 (24)

15. DL Tyree Weathersby 63.5 (19)

16. DL Isaiah Campbell- 63.2 (19)

17. DB Edrees Farooq- 62.8 (80)

18. DB Kaleb Beasley- 62.7 (8)

19. DB Sidney Walton- 62.4 (7)

20. DB William Wright- 61.7 (4)

21. DL Jaxson Moi- 61.5 (44)

22. DL Jamal Wallace- 61.3 (3)

23. DL Ethan Utley- 60.3 (3)

24. LB Jeremiah Tedlander- 58.1 (40)

25. LB Jordan Burns- 57.9 (13)

26. DL Nathan Robinson- 56.2 (28)

