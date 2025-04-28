Raiders Draft Tennessee’s Thornton Jr: A Big-Play WR Al Davis Would Have Loved
New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should find immediate ways to utilize Thornton’s speed on vertical routes, play-action shots, and red-zone mismatches.
The Las Vegas Raiders went back to their roots with their fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Tennessee wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. with the 108th overall selection — a move that would have made late owner Al Davis proud.
Thornton, who transferred to Tennessee after beginning his college career at Oregon, brings a tantalizing blend of size, speed, and vertical ability to the Raiders' offense. Measuring 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds with a blistering 4.30 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine, Thornton fits the classic Raiders archetype: a big-bodied, explosive athlete built to stretch defenses and create game-changing plays.
In many ways, this selection mirrors the kind of bold, high-upside gambles that became synonymous with the Raiders’ brand under Davis — a franchise always willing to bet on speed and raw playmaking talent.
At Tennessee, Thornton flashed his potential as a vertical weapon, showing the ability to stack cornerbacks, win contested catches, and take the top off defenses. While his production didn’t always match his physical gifts, largely due to injuries and a deep receiver rotation — the upside has never been in question.
Now in Las Vegas, Thornton will be a true big-play threat. His rare combination of length and acceleration gives the Raiders' passing attack a dimension it’s lacked — a receiver who can demand safety help over the top while also offering a massive catch radius for quarterbacks to target.
New offensive coordinator Chip Kelly should find immediate ways to utilize Thornton’s speed on vertical routes, play-action shots, and red-zone mismatches. With second-year standout Brock Bowers and fellow rookie Ashton Jeanty working underneath, Thornton could find himself with favorable one-on-one matchups right away.
Dont’e Thornton Jr. is a prototypical Raiders selection — a size-speed freak with the potential to make splash plays from Day 1. If he can stay healthy and polish his route tree, Thornton has a real chance to carve out a meaningful role early in his NFL career.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava