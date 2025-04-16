Report: Nico to UCLA? Not So Fast: Deal Not Done, Aguilar Reps Already Making Moves
With Iamaleava potentially headed to the Bruins, Joey Aguilar’s camp isn’t waiting around to find out. Sources tell Low that representatives for Aguilar — the former Appalachian State standout who transferred to UCLA earlier this offseason — have already started calling other programs to gauge interest.
The college football quarterback carousel just got a serious jolt — but don’t ink Nico Iamaleava to Westwood just yet.
Despite the smoke surrounding Iamaleava’s reported transfer to UCLA, ESPN’s Chris Low dropped a midday bombshell that the deal is far from finalized. In fact, while negotiations are “ramping up,” the financial terms on the table are reportedly nowhere near the $4 million figure his camp once sought from Tennessee.
“If Iamaleava’s deal with UCLA gets done, it won’t be close to the $4 million his camp was asking for from Tennessee,” Low posted on X. “Talks ramping up.”
That’s not the only domino shaking.
With Iamaleava potentially headed to the Bruins, Joey Aguilar’s camp isn’t waiting around to find out. Sources tell Low that representatives for Aguilar — the former Appalachian State standout who transferred to UCLA earlier this offseason — have already started calling other programs to gauge interest.
Let’s be clear: this isn’t your average backup QB exploring options. Aguilar is coming off a record-setting season at App State, where he lit up the Sun Belt for 3,757 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and over 4,000 yards of total offense — all single-season school records. That effort earned him Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors in 2023 and honorable mention All-Conference status in 2024.
Now? He might be looking for a new home before he’s even taken a snap for UCLA.
This is the new reality of the transfer portal era — where a high-profile name like Iamaleava can shake the landscape before his bags are even packed, and a proven starter like Aguilar becomes a sudden free agent amid the chaos.
So, while the headlines may read “Nico to UCLA,” don’t forget the fine print: the money isn’t right yet, the deal isn’t done, and the ripple effect is already being felt across college football.
Stay tuned — this one’s far from over.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
ADVERTISING
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava