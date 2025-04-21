Report: Tennessee Football Named as Contender for UCLA QB Transfer Joey Aguilar
The Tennessee Volunteers are now being reported as an early contender for UCLA Bruins Football QB transfer Joey Aguilar, following Nico Iamaleava's transfer to UCLA.
The Tennessee Volunteers are reportedly in early contention for UCLA Bruins transfer Joey Aguilar who entered the portal early on Monday morning. The Tennessee Volunteers are in desperate need for a QB following Nico Iamaleava's transfer to UCLA after a big falling out according to Pete Nakos from ON3.
Aguilar has yet to play a game at UCLA after transferring to them in December. He is set to enter his final year of eligibility, which is ideally what you probably want if you're Tennessee, as you have two freshmen backups in Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre. You will also have Faizon Brandon coming to town next season.
In Aguilar's first season as starter, he threw for 3,757 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. he didn't have an as productive season last year as he threw 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions while throwing for 3,003 yards.
