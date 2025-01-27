Senior Bowl Updates: Measurements, Highlights, and Intel from Tennessee Vols
The Senior Bowl is officially underway in Mobile, Alabama. We have all the updates, highlights, and intel from the start of the NFL Draft process for two Tennessee Volunteers.
"The Draft starts in Mobile" is not just the Senior Bowl slogan. There's a good bit of truth to it. Former Tennessee Volunteers are no stranger to winning over NFL Scouts in Mobile, Alabama. Former Tennessee Vols QB turned New England Patrior Joe Milton's arm talent was all the rave this time last year during this event.
Now, former Vols WR, Bru McCoy and DL, Omar Norman-Lott are in Mobile. Here are all the updates.
Senior Bowl Updates: Measurements, Highlights, Intel on Tennessee Vols
Measurements
Bru McCoy, WR
Height: 6020
Weight: 215 lbs
Wingspan: 3258
Hands: 1000
Omar Norman-Lott, DL
Height: 6017
Weight: 295 lbs
Wingspan: N/A
Hands: N/A
