Tennessee and UCLA Potentially Trading QBs As Madness Continues in College Football
The Tennessee Volunteers and UCLA Bruins could potentially be trading quarterbacks essentially through the NCAA Transfer Portal in what looks to be "Today's College Football" on full display.
Just fewer than two weeks ago, the Tennessee Volunteers were preparing for their annual spring scrimmage and wrapping up their spring practice portion of the offseason before looking to potentially make a few additions in the transfer portal around their starting QB, Nico Iamaleava.
Today, they currently only have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster, and could be potentially lining up for the first pseudo-trade in College Football history.
Due to a dispute about a potential raise, QB, Nico Iamaleava transferred to UCLA. However, the Bruins spent money at the quarterback position already this offseason, signing Joey Aguilar from App State. Aguilar is now officially in the transfer portal, and there is reporting that he could be a potential match for the Vols.
The spring portal window isn’t typically one filled with starting quarterbacks. The only options at the moment appear to be Steve Angelli from Notre Dame, and now Aguilar out of UCLA. Aguilar never actually got to take a snap with the Bruins, though he did play exceptionally well during his two years as a starter with App State.
Aguilar finished last season with over 3000 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Although those numbers don't look the most impressive, he finished the season before with 3,757 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Those stats would put him in the mix with the best of the best. He is entering the final stretch of his college career. The Vols need someone who can air the ball out, which seems reasonable with Aguilar, considering the number of passes he was throwing. He finished with more yards and touchdown passes than Iamaleava, but the issue is the fact that Iamaleava was playing higher-quality opponents.
