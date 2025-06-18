Tennessee Commit Faizon Brandon Talks Tristen Keys and Elite 11
The first day of the Elite 11 quarterback event wrapped up on Tuesday and Tennessee commit Faizon Brandon is one of the quarterbacks in attendance. Tennessee Volunteers on SI had the opportunity to catch up with Brandon after the first day and talk with him about a couple of topics.
Brandon was recently in Knoxville helping the Volunteers recruit some more players to the class. One of those players was wide receiver Tristen Keys, and Brandon said the visit went well.
"It was very cool," Brandon said. "We got to continue to build our bond. He was able to build to a realtionship with coach Joey and Coach Heupel. I would say it was very cool and good time getting to show him around Tennessee."
Brandon had a good day in LA on Tuesday and won the rail shot competition. He said that overall the competition has been a great experience so far.
"I think it was pretty fun being able to compete with the guys," Brandon continued. "Just getting a feel for everything and getting the jitters out. I think it will be more fun as it goes on and I get to mesh with the guys. I'm sure I will be friends with them for a long time. It was fun being able to win the rail shot competition and being able to compete."
Nowadays, it's not uncommon for quarterbacks to choose not to compete in the Elite 11, especially a five-star prospect like Brandon who is already committed. He mentioned though that he followed the competition as a kid and always wanted to compete in it, so that's why he chose to compete in the event.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement