Tennessee Football Coach Josh Heupel Shares Honest Two-Way Boo Carter Statement
Josh Heupel shares an honest Boo Crater statement as he is getting reps on both offense and defense through the spring
Tennessee is back from their spring break which means spring practice is back in full swing. A big storyline this spring has been Boo Carter who has expanded his role from being a punt returna nd top tier cornerback to playing on the offense as a wide receiver as well.
Tennessee Football head coach Josh Heupel was asked about this at his media availability on Tuesday.
"Spring is the opportunity with your personnel to have an opportunity to do different things with them and find out what they can, can’t do," Heupel said. "The same thing as schemes, offense, defense, and special teams. You try to push forward. Boo has done a really good job on the defensive side of the ball. You saw him as a punt returner, electric with the ball in his hands. We’ve experimented with him on the offensive side of the football, as well, and he’s handled it really well up until this point."
Carter is expected to be a top player for the Vols this season as a starter on defense and a primary role player on offense with the lack of experience flashing in the receiver room.
