Tennessee Football Defensive Lineman Jayson Jenkins Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) forces Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) try to fumble the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins (97) forces Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) try to fumble the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee is losing another player to the transfer portal. On Monday an announcement was made that defensive lineman and edge rusher Jayson Jenkins was entering his name into the transfer portal.

Jenkins played as a rotational guy but made some noise in his time on the field with two sacks this season. Jenkins was anticipated to have a bigger role next season for the Vols but that will not be the case with him in the portal.

This is the second entry in the portal for the Vols since their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. Christian Harrison entered on Sunday which has been the most decorating announcement so far. One could argue Jenkins is second on that list now that he has officially entered the portal.

More players are expected to enter the portal moving forward. This is likely not the last portal announcement.

Caleb Sisk
