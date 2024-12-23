Tennessee Football Defensive Lineman Jayson Jenkins Enters Transfer Portal
Jayson Jenkins officially enters the transfer portal.
Tennessee is losing another player to the transfer portal. On Monday an announcement was made that defensive lineman and edge rusher Jayson Jenkins was entering his name into the transfer portal.
Jenkins played as a rotational guy but made some noise in his time on the field with two sacks this season. Jenkins was anticipated to have a bigger role next season for the Vols but that will not be the case with him in the portal.
This is the second entry in the portal for the Vols since their loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. Christian Harrison entered on Sunday which has been the most decorating announcement so far. One could argue Jenkins is second on that list now that he has officially entered the portal.
More players are expected to enter the portal moving forward. This is likely not the last portal announcement.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Volunteers Coach Josh Heupel Sounds Off on Players Entering Portal
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
- BREAKING: Tennessee Basketball Ranked No. 1 in AP and Coaches Polls
- Game Preview: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
- Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson Named SEC Player of the Year by USA TODAY
- LOOK: Jadon Perlotte Pictured Flipping To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee Volunteers Football Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Football Head Coach Josh Heupel "Excited" About Tim Merritt Joining The Class
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports