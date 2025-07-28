Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Dominates In-State Recruitment Under Josh Heupel

Josh Heupel has turned Tennessee football into a destination for in-state talent, securing multiple top-10 local commitments in four straight classes, including standout 2026 prospects like Tyreek King and Joel Wyatt.

Josh Greer

University of Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park.
University of Tennessee Volunteers head football coach Josh Heupel speaks with members of the media during the Nashville stop for University of Tennessee's 2025 Big Orange Caravan event Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at GEODIS Park. / Alan Poizner/For The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel is turning in-state recruiting into a cornerstone of the Volunteers’ long-term success, and the numbers over the last four cycles paint a clear picture of that strategy paying off. Beginning with two top-10 in-state signees in 2023, Heupel has steadily increased that total to three in 2024 and four in 2025. For the class of 2026, five of the top 10 players in Tennessee are already committed to the Volunteers, marking a significant trend of homegrown talent staying in-state.

The 2026 class is particularly promising, headlined by a group of athletic, high-upside prospects who are choosing to represent their home state at the next level. Wide receiver Tyreek King from Knoxville Catholic, a dynamic playmaker with speed and agility. Just behind him is fellow Knoxville native Joel Wyatt, a 6-foot-4 wideout from Webb School, whose size and vertical threat give the Vols another dangerous weapon in the passing game.

Tight end Carson Sneed from Donelson Christian Academy in Old Hickory brings elite size at 6-foot-6. On the defensive side of the ball, edge rusher Zach Groves from East Robertson High School in Cross Plains is a relentless pass rusher with upside and motor. Another exciting addition is Zay Anderson, a versatile athlete from Greeneville High School, who can contribute on either side of the ball.

The upward trajectory of in-state recruiting under Heupel sends a strong message. Tennessee is not just a national contender, it is becoming the first choice for the state’s elite athletes. With a foundation built on local pride and fueled by SEC ambition, the Volunteers are poised to turn recruiting momentum into wins on the field.

If the current trend holds, the class of 2026 may be remembered as the one that solidified the Heupel era’s legacy in Knoxville.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published |Modified
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Football