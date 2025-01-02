Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football: Former Oklahoma QB Landry Jones Joins Tennessee As An Offensive Analyst

Landry Jones joins Tennessee football as an offensive analyst following McKenzie Milton's departure.

Caleb Sisk

Jan 04, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Landry Jones (12) throws during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the 2013 Cotton Bowl at Cowboys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Tennessee added a new analyst to their team. That analyst if former QB for the Oklahoma Sooners Landry Jones.

Jones was signed as an offensive analyst. Jones is 35 years old and played multiple seasons in the NFL. He played for the Steelers and the Raiders.

Jones spent four seasons playing at Oklahoma and was electric in his time throwing for 123 passing touchdowns. Heupel was on the staff coaching Jones as a QB coach and an offensive coordinator.

It’s now time for Jones to return the favor as he will help coach the players in an analyst role.

Jones will be replacing McKenzie Milton who departed for a job under Scott Frost.

