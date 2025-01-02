Tennessee Football: Former Oklahoma QB Landry Jones Joins Tennessee As An Offensive Analyst
Landry Jones joins Tennessee football as an offensive analyst following McKenzie Milton's departure.
In this story:
Landry Jones joins Tennessee football as an offensive analyst following McKenzie Milton's departure.
Tennessee added a new analyst to their team. That analyst if former QB for the Oklahoma Sooners Landry Jones.
Jones was signed as an offensive analyst. Jones is 35 years old and played multiple seasons in the NFL. He played for the Steelers and the Raiders.
Jones spent four seasons playing at Oklahoma and was electric in his time throwing for 123 passing touchdowns. Heupel was on the staff coaching Jones as a QB coach and an offensive coordinator.
It’s now time for Jones to return the favor as he will help coach the players in an analyst role.
Jones will be replacing McKenzie Milton who departed for a job under Scott Frost.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Ohio State Overwhelms Tennessee in Playoff Matchup to Advance to Rose Bowl
- Tennessee Football DB Christian Harrison Enters Transfer Portal
- Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee: Volunteers Look to Stay Undefeated
- Is Tennessee Football Looking To Add A Transfer Running Back?
- What's Next for Tennessee Following the Playoff Loss to Ohio State?
- Tennessee Football Lands Arizona Transfer OL Wendell Moe
- Joakim Dodson Talks Decision To Sign With Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Tight End Miles Kitselman Could Possibly Return
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports
Follow Our Website
Published