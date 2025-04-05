Tennessee Football Highlights (4/5/25 Spring Practice)
The Tennessee Volunteers were back in action on Saturday as they are in the ending stretch of the Spring camp
The Tennessee Volunteers were back in action on Saturday as part of another Spring practice. This will be their final Saturday Spring practice before playing in the Spring game on Saturday inside Neyland Stadium.
Vols On SI was in attendance and filmed some highlights. Watch the highlights below.
Nico Iamaleava starts his day with a usual drill as he throws on the run which is part of his warmup.
Jake Merklinger got his fair share of throwing on the run in the same drill as Iamaleava. Merklinger is expected to be the backup QB this fall with George MacIntyre red-shirting in an ideal situation.
John Slaughter moves from warmups to a drill coached by Willie Martinez. He has been an outstanding player this fall as he continues to climb the ranks.
Jeremiah Telander and Edwin Spillman working together during this drill shows what type of value Spillman holds as Telander is expected to be a captain role type of player for the Vols. Both players will be used often.
Boo Carter starts his day by working with the defensive back group as he also works alongside Coach Martinez who is seen coaching the returning star starter.
Kaleb Beasley working with Martinez on the same drill as he gives a better rep on this clip after receiving pointers from his position coach.
Beasley then moves to a coverage drill, which he is paired with Boo Crater. Both players are in-state second year prospects for the Vols.
Red-shirt Senior Montrell Bandy getting reps in and has a solid rep right here.
Mike Matthews running routes on air as he catches the ball off a sit down route and cuts it upfield.
Travis Smith Jr runs the same route and looks solid on his rep. He remians to be one of the most interesting wideouts on the team.
