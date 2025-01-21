Tennessee Football Lands in Top 10 of Final AP Poll
Tennessee football ended up losing to the eventual national champs in the first round, here is where the Vols are ranked in the final poll.
The Associated Press released its final top 25 rankings for the season on Tuesday. Tennessee finished at No. 9, a slight drop from their pre-playoff position of No. 7. Despite Tennessee's disappointing ending to the season, 2024 was still a step forward for the program.
The Vols made their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance and finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, going undefeated at home but struggling on the road with losses to Arkansas, Georgia, and Ohio State. Their playoff journey ended with a first-round loss to the eventual champions, Ohio State.
Josh Heupel’s leadership in his fourth season in Knoxville saw Tennessee achieve notable wins over Alabama and Florida, marking just the second time since 2004 the Vols beat their most hated rivals in the same season. Their No. 9 ranking is the program’s best finish since 2022 and one of only three top-10 finishes this century.
Despite the disappointing end of the season for Tennessee, the Vols have a lot to build on heading into 2025. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be in his second season as a full-time starter, and Tennessee hopes that he will take a huge leap in his development. Coupling that development with the return of defensive coordinator Tim Banks could lead to even more success for Tennessee next season.
