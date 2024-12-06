Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football LB Jalen Smith Will Enter Transfer Portal

Tennessee football LB Jalen Smith will enter the transfer portal after playing in all 12 games for the Volunteers in 2024.

Tanner Johnson

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jalen Smith (39) takes a peak into the backfield against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Tennessee linebacker Jalen Smith has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to On3.

The redshirt freshman, listed at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, still has three years of eligibility remaining. His status for the College Football Playoff remains uncertain at this time. Tennessee is still waiting to see its final seed and positioning in the College Football Playoff bracket that will release on Sunday.

Smith emerged as a contributor to the Volunteers' defense in 2024, notching 34 tackles during the season. He stepped into a larger role after a knee injury sidelined seventh-year linebacker Keenan Pili, taking on additional responsibilities and making an impact on the field. The Vols would miss his production if he does not participate in the College Football Playoff.

Smith was ranked as a three-star recruit by most services in the 2023 class. Coming out of high school, he chose Tennessee over offers from Pittsburgh, Texas, and Virginia.

Tanner Johnson
