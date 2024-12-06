Tennessee Football LB Jalen Smith Will Enter Transfer Portal
Tennessee linebacker Jalen Smith has decided to enter the transfer portal, according to On3.
The redshirt freshman, listed at 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, still has three years of eligibility remaining. His status for the College Football Playoff remains uncertain at this time. Tennessee is still waiting to see its final seed and positioning in the College Football Playoff bracket that will release on Sunday.
Smith emerged as a contributor to the Volunteers' defense in 2024, notching 34 tackles during the season. He stepped into a larger role after a knee injury sidelined seventh-year linebacker Keenan Pili, taking on additional responsibilities and making an impact on the field. The Vols would miss his production if he does not participate in the College Football Playoff.
Smith was ranked as a three-star recruit by most services in the 2023 class. Coming out of high school, he chose Tennessee over offers from Pittsburgh, Texas, and Virginia.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports