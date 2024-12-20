Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava Could Be The Difference Maker Vs Ohio State

Nico Iamaleava has the opportunity to be the difference maker in the Vols first playoff game.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during a Tennessee football practice, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) during a Tennessee football practice, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee is set to take the field on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes with the nation watching their battle. This is the first time Tennessee has made the playoffs since the playoff system has been added to college football.

Tennessee has relied heavily on a specific group of players however one player in particular has the opportunity to be the difference maker. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava is that player.

Iamaleava is on a hot streak as of late having 11 touchdowns and only one interception in the last five games. He has been one of the best QBs in the nation during this final stretch and has been the key factor in this dominant offense.

Iamaleava had his best conference game against Vanderbilt last time out to advance the Vols to the playoffs. Tennessee will obviously look for some big runs from Dylan Sampson but they have to be able to rely on the pass game as well.

Iamaleava will also likely use his feet early especially if he wants to create some havoc. If Iamaleava can play a smart and clean game the Buckeyes may be in trouble.

