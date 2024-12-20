Tennessee Football QB Nico Iamaleava Could Be The Difference Maker Vs Ohio State
Nico Iamaleava has the opportunity to be the difference maker in the Vols first playoff game.
Tennessee is set to take the field on Saturday against the Ohio State Buckeyes with the nation watching their battle. This is the first time Tennessee has made the playoffs since the playoff system has been added to college football.
Tennessee has relied heavily on a specific group of players however one player in particular has the opportunity to be the difference maker. Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava is that player.
Iamaleava is on a hot streak as of late having 11 touchdowns and only one interception in the last five games. He has been one of the best QBs in the nation during this final stretch and has been the key factor in this dominant offense.
Iamaleava had his best conference game against Vanderbilt last time out to advance the Vols to the playoffs. Tennessee will obviously look for some big runs from Dylan Sampson but they have to be able to rely on the pass game as well.
Iamaleava will also likely use his feet early especially if he wants to create some havoc. If Iamaleava can play a smart and clean game the Buckeyes may be in trouble.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Can Tennessee Football Hang On To Travis Smith Jr?
- SEC Football Head Coach Hot Seat Index: Mark Stoops Undoes 12 Years of Progress
- College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions: How Far Will Tennessee Rise?
- LOOK: Tennessee Basketball Unveils 'Dark Mode' Uniforms for Syracuse Matchup
- Tennessee Volunteers Are Hopeful To Keep David Sanders Jr. Committed Ahead Of Early Signing Day
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Darrion Smith Set To Finalize Decision Between Tennessee And Auburn
- Former Tennessee Volunteers Coach Named New Kennesaw State Head Coach
- Lagonza Hayward Announces Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports