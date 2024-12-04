Tennessee Football Running Back Khalifa Keith Enters Transfer Portal
Khalifa Keith is entering his name into the transfer portal.
In this story:
Another Tennessee player has entered the transfer portal. This time it’s at the running back position.
Wednesday afternoon the Vols received notice that RB Khalifa Keith would be entering the transfer portal.
Keith is a bruiser at the running back position but did not see much playing time at Tennessee as he was behind Dylan Sampson, DeSean Bishop, Peyton Lewis, and Cameron Seldon in the depth chart.
Keith has plenty of talent and size to compete at a power four level which is what one could likely expect him to do. Tennessee anticipates more than just Keith and Lang to enter the portal as they also have plans of bringing guys in.
