Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Running Back Khalifa Keith Enters Transfer Portal

Khalifa Keith is entering his name into the transfer portal.

Caleb Sisk

Chattanooga defensive edge Jestin Gilmore (33) tackles Tennessee running back Khalifa Keith (20) during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024.
Chattanooga defensive edge Jestin Gilmore (33) tackles Tennessee running back Khalifa Keith (20) during a football game between Tennessee and Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, August 31, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Khalifa Keith is entering his name into the transfer portal.

Another Tennessee player has entered the transfer portal. This time it’s at the running back position.

Wednesday afternoon the Vols received notice that RB Khalifa Keith would be entering the transfer portal.

Keith is a bruiser at the running back position but did not see much playing time at Tennessee as he was behind Dylan Sampson, DeSean Bishop, Peyton Lewis, and Cameron Seldon in the depth chart.

Keith has plenty of talent and size to compete at a power four level which is what one could likely expect him to do. Tennessee anticipates more than just Keith and Lang to enter the portal as they also have plans of bringing guys in.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football