Tennessee Football's Dylan Sampson Will Be Paired with Shedeur Sanders
Tennessee Volunteers RB Dylan Sampson is now set to be paired with Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders as both teams were selected on the third day of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.
The Tennessee Volunteers had their best single-season running back in program history selected in the third day by the Cleveland Browns on Saturday as part of the final day of the NFL Draft in Green Bay. He was the second running back that was selected by the Browns, as he followed behind Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State, who was selected on the second day of the draft.
Following the addition of Sampson, the red-hot headline of Shedeur Sanders falling in the draft would come to an end as Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders was supposed to be a round 1 pick, but slipped to the fifth round after multiple QBs were drafted before him, including Dillon Gabriel, who was also drafted by the Browns before him.
Sanders finished his final college season with 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. The reason Sanders fell wasn't because of his on-field ability, many believe. They believe it was because of his off-field attitude and lack of media sessions that went well. Sanders was originally the front-runner to be selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, but the in-state NFL team would draft Cam Ward from the Miami Hurricanes.
Sanders and Sampson have a chance to be two of the biggest steals in the NFL Draft, and they were both drafted by the same team. Many believe the Browns will be fun to watch, and these two picks back up their claim.
