Tennessee Football's Miles Kitselman Details Honest Thoughts on Joey Aguilar's Transfer
The hot topic of SEC media days was the transfer addition of Joey Aguilar for the Tennessee Volunteers. This is something that Miles Kitselman would discuss, and share his own opinion on.
Here is what the talented tight end has to say about his newest QB to the equation.
"Joey is one of those guys who has a very outgoing personality. He walks into a room and is automatically friends with everybody. Whenever he first committed I hit him up on Instagram and said, man, love to have you. Let's go out and get a bite to eat and let's get to know each other. We were just off since then. We get along super well. He gets along with everybody. Him and Jake and George, they all thrive together. They all compete with each other. And I don't think we could have asked for a better dude."
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee