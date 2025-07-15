Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football's Miles Kitselman Details Honest Thoughts on Joey Aguilar's Transfer

Miles Kitselman shares his honest opinion on Joey Aguilar's Tennessee transfer decision

Caleb Sisk

Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) runs with the ball against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the second quarter during the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) runs with the ball against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the second quarter during the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The hot topic of SEC media days was the transfer addition of Joey Aguilar for the Tennessee Volunteers. This is something that Miles Kitselman would discuss, and share his own opinion on.

Here is what the talented tight end has to say about his newest QB to the equation.

"Joey is one of those guys who has a very outgoing personality. He walks into a room and is automatically friends with everybody. Whenever he first committed I hit him up on Instagram and said, man, love to have you. Let's go out and get a bite to eat and let's get to know each other. We were just off since then. We get along super well. He gets along with everybody. Him and Jake and George, they all thrive together. They all compete with each other. And I don't think we could have asked for a better dude."

