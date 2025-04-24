Tennessee Football Safety Jakobe Thomas Enters Transfer Portal
Jakobe Thomas enters his name into the transfer portal on Thursday. He is the third safety to enter the portal.
The Tennessee Volunteers have lost yet another talented safety. The Vols have now lost Jakobe Thomas to the transfer portal.
Thomas was bound to enter his second year as a Vols with the possibility of being a starter this season, but will enter the portal for the second season in a row.
In his time at Tennessee, Thomas finished with 14 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 22 total tackles. He also had a sack against the North Carolina State Wolfpack early in the 2024 season.
The two likely frontrunners at the safety position is Andre Turrentine and Edrees Farooq. That is unless a player like Boo Carter or Jourdan Thomas can slide back deep.
