Tennessee Football Target Donovan Murph Set To Commit To A School On Thursday
Donovan Murph will commit to a school on Thursday. He will choose between Tennessee, Ole Miss, Colorado, South Carolina, and Clemson.
Tennessee will have a wide receiver target come off the board tomorrow during the Under Armour All-American game.
Donovan Murph is a 2025 four-star wide receiver from Irmo High School in Columbia, South Carolina. He is a 6-foot-2 190-pound frame. He will commit to a school that is in his final five. Those schools include Tennessee, South Carolina, Clemson, Colorado, and Ole Miss.
Tennessee doesn’t seem to be the national favorite for the wideout and is likely in fourth place one could argue. South Carolina seems to be the favorite to land the wideout. Behind them seem to be Clemson and Colorado looking to add another wide receiver to their 2025 class.
Murph reclassified late in the class from the 2026 class.
Tennessee could use another wide receiver as they only signed three guys. They have the opportunity to sign another one following the addition of Murph if all goes well for coach Pope.
