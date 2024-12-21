Tennessee Football Targeting Oklahoma Wide Receiver Transfer
Tennessee football is looking to add some more players to their wide receiver room. One of their top targets just so happens to be a great fit for the program.
Tennessee is actively targeting talented players in the transfer portal and has been listed as a “big spender” by many.
One of the positions they are looking to add is wide receiver. They have already lost four players at the position to the portal as Kaleb Webb, Chas Nimrod, Nate Spillman, and Nathan Leacock have already entered their names into the portal.
One of the talented players they are targeting is a family member of a Tennessee safety. This wide receiver is the cousin of Tennessee safety Edrees Farooq.
Jalil Farooq is that targeted guy for the Vols. Farooq is in the transfer portal from Oklahoma. He played only two games for the Sooners as he spent the rest of the year injured. He would have only one year with the Vols as in four seasons in Oklahoma he caught 88 passes for 1,282 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tennessee has shown heavy interest and is a likely favorite to land the wide out.
He was one of the top Maryland prospects while in high school.
