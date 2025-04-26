Tennessee Football WR Transfer Portal Target Keelan Marion Visits Tennessee Saturday
The Tennessee Volunteers are hosting one of their top WR targets on Saturday after landing their QB transfer earlier in the week.
Tennessee has been in need of landing a WR from the transfer portal after losing six wideouts in the Winter to the portal and two to the NFL Draft. They also lost one wideout to the portal and to North Carolina in the Spring, which has done nothing but limit the depth even more.
Luckily the Vols have landed their QB as Joey Aguilar is set to join Tennessee. They can now focus on WR with one of their top targets being Keelan Marion from BYU. Marion is an All-American kick returner and wide receiver and has already visited three schools prior to heading to Knoxville.
Marion is visiting the Vols on Saturday as they now have a chance of landing him as he isn't only a top WR target, but a portal target as a whole. In 2024, Marion finished the season with 24 catches, 346 yards, and one touchdown. He also fielded 18 kickoffs for 472 yards for two touchdowns.
