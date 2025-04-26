Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football WR Transfer Portal Target Keelan Marion Visits Tennessee Saturday

The Tennessee Volunteers are hosting one of their top WR targets on Saturday after landing their QB transfer earlier in the week.

Caleb Sisk

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) scores a touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are hosting one of their top WR targets on Saturday after landing their QB transfer earlier in the week.

Tennessee has been in need of landing a WR from the transfer portal after losing six wideouts in the Winter to the portal and two to the NFL Draft. They also lost one wideout to the portal and to North Carolina in the Spring, which has done nothing but limit the depth even more.

Luckily the Vols have landed their QB as Joey Aguilar is set to join Tennessee. They can now focus on WR with one of their top targets being Keelan Marion from BYU. Marion is an All-American kick returner and wide receiver and has already visited three schools prior to heading to Knoxville.

Marion is visiting the Vols on Saturday as they now have a chance of landing him as he isn't only a top WR target, but a portal target as a whole. In 2024, Marion finished the season with 24 catches, 346 yards, and one touchdown. He also fielded 18 kickoffs for 472 yards for two touchdowns.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football