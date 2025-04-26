Tennessee Football WR Transfer Portal Target Keelan Marion Visits Tennessee Saturday

BYU All-American transfer WR/KR Keelan Marion has heard from these 19 Schools since entering the Portal



In his career he’s totaled 76 Catches for 1,125 YDs & 12 total TDs



Also has 38 Kick Return Attempts for 881 YDS & 3 TDshttps://t.co/N8tDFdeBDU pic.twitter.com/6SenFBdDdx