Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Says He Has 'A lot of Stuff to Clean Up' After Week One
Tennessee starting quarterback Joey Aguilar says he still has 'a lot of stuff to clean up' after week one.
In Tennessee's win over Syracuse in week one, there is an argument to be made that fans were more excited about what their starting quarterback showed them in the first week of action. Joey Aguilar went on to throw for three touchdowns, one of which was a 73-yard pass to Braylon Staley.
It appears that Tennessee is in good hands with Aguilar and many are excited to see what he will do for the rest of the season.
Aguilar joined The Paul Finebaum show earlier in the week to talk about his first game as a Volunteer, and while he was pleased with his performance, he thinks there is a lot that he can clean up.
"Me personally, definitely could do better," Aguilar said. "You know, I think I did pretty good, but a lot of stuff to clean up. Still, offensively, I thought they did great. I mean, o-linemen were working and was dominating up front. Kept me clean pretty much the whole game. I only got hit when I had to run myself. So I give them props for that, keeping me clean, keeping the run game going. I think we had like 240-something yards rushing on the ground, which is crazy. Running backs, you know, they did what they had to do. Receivers, tight ends blocked. They're not just making plays with the ball. They're out there helping each other. So collectively, I think we did pretty well. Still a lot of things that we could perfect and be better on. But going out there, I was excited to just see everybody else play and see how we were rolling as a team."
Aguilar will have the opportunity to work on those things in week two as the Vols take on East Tennessee State. After that though, Tennessee will be hosting the Georgia Bulldogs for their first conference game of the season.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU