Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar Says He Has 'A lot of Stuff to Clean Up' After Week One

Jonathan Williams

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks for an open receiver against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Tennessee starting quarterback Joey Aguilar says he still has 'a lot of stuff to clean up' after week one.

In Tennessee's win over Syracuse in week one, there is an argument to be made that fans were more excited about what their starting quarterback showed them in the first week of action. Joey Aguilar went on to throw for three touchdowns, one of which was a 73-yard pass to Braylon Staley.

It appears that Tennessee is in good hands with Aguilar and many are excited to see what he will do for the rest of the season.

Aguilar joined The Paul Finebaum show earlier in the week to talk about his first game as a Volunteer, and while he was pleased with his performance, he thinks there is a lot that he can clean up.

"Me personally, definitely could do better," Aguilar said. "You know, I think I did pretty good, but a lot of stuff to clean up. Still, offensively, I thought they did great. I mean, o-linemen were working and was dominating up front. Kept me clean pretty much the whole game. I only got hit when I had to run myself. So I give them props for that, keeping me clean, keeping the run game going. I think we had like 240-something yards rushing on the ground, which is crazy. Running backs, you know, they did what they had to do. Receivers, tight ends blocked. They're not just making plays with the ball. They're out there helping each other. So collectively, I think we did pretty well. Still a lot of things that we could perfect and be better on. But going out there, I was excited to just see everybody else play and see how we were rolling as a team."

Aguilar will have the opportunity to work on those things in week two as the Vols take on East Tennessee State. After that though, Tennessee will be hosting the Georgia Bulldogs for their first conference game of the season.

