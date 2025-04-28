Tennessee Ranks No. 2 in First-Round WR Picks — Are The Vols The Real "Receiver U"?
Tennessee’s 11 first-round wide receivers not only highlight the Vols’ elite eye for talent but also their ability to prepare players for long, impactful professional careers. The diversity in styles, from the deep threats like Gault and Meachem to the dynamic multipurpose stars like Patterson, reflects a program that has consistently adapted to the evolving demands of football.
When it comes to producing elite NFL wide receivers, few college programs can match the Tennessee Volunteers’ track record. According to CBS Sports, Tennessee ranks second all-time in the common draft era with 11 wide receivers selected in the first round of the NFL Draft — trailing only Ohio State, which holds the top spot with 12.
Here’s a look at the Vols’ rich tradition of first-round NFL wideouts:
Stanley Morgan (No. 25 overall, New England Patriots, 1977)
Morgan was the first wide receiver in Tennessee history drafted in the first round, finishing his college career with nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 1,075 receiving yards. A four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Morgan remains a Patriots legend and was inducted into both the Patriots Hall of Fame and the University of Tennessee Hall of Fame.
Anthony Hancock (No. 11 overall, Kansas City Chiefs, 1982)
Hancock posted 1,826 receiving yards at Tennessee and still holds the Vols' bowl game record with 11 receptions. Though his NFL career was brief, his impact at Tennessee, especially during the 1981 Garden State Bowl, remains part of program lore.
Willie Gault (No. 18 overall, Chicago Bears, 1983)
An electrifying athlete, Gault dominated with 1,482 receiving yards for the Vols and later became a Super Bowl champion with the Bears. His 6,635 NFL receiving yards and track-speed made him one of the most feared deep threats of his era.
Clyde Duncan (No. 17 overall, St. Louis Cardinals, 1984)
Duncan’s college breakout in 1983, capped by a memorable 85-yard touchdown catch, vaulted him into the first round. Though his NFL career was brief, his senior season was one of Tennessee's bright spots in the early '80s.
Tim McGee (No. 21 overall, Cincinnati Bengals, 1986)
McGee rewrote the Tennessee record books before leading the NFL in kickoff return yards as a rookie. A consensus All-American in 1985, he finished his pro career with over 5,200 receiving yards.
Anthony Miller (No. 15 overall, San Diego Chargers, 1988)
Miller brought junior college stardom to Knoxville and carried it into the NFL, where he became a five-time Pro Bowler. His 9,148 career receiving yards testified to his incredible NFL production despite a shortened Tennessee career.
Alvin Harper (No. 12 overall, Dallas Cowboys, 1991)
Harper's big-play ability at Tennessee transitioned seamlessly to the NFL, where he helped the Cowboys to two Super Bowl titles. His 103 catches and 1,547 yards for the Vols highlighted his explosive ability downfield.
Marcus Nash (No. 30 overall, Denver Broncos, 1998)
Nash ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in catches, yards, and touchdowns. While his NFL career was short-lived, he later dominated in the Arena Football League.
Donte’ Stallworth (No. 13 overall, New Orleans Saints, 2002)
A dynamic playmaker for the Vols, Stallworth’s 10-touchdown 2001 season remains among the best in Tennessee history. He later carved out a decade-long NFL career with nearly 5,000 receiving yards.
Robert Meachem (No. 27 overall, New Orleans Saints, 2007)
Meachem’s record-setting 2006 season — including 1,298 receiving yards — propelled him into the first round. He played a key role in the Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV victory, adding nearly 3,000 career NFL receiving yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson (No. 29 overall, Minnesota Vikings, 2013)
A Swiss Army knife weapon, Patterson’s one season in Knoxville produced 10 total touchdowns and over 1,800 all-purpose yards. In the NFL, he's become arguably the greatest kickoff returner in league history, a four-time All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion with the Patriots.
The Vols’ deep-rooted legacy and the success stories behind its selections offer a powerful reminder that few programs in college football can match the Volunteers when it comes to producing NFL-ready wide receiver talent.
