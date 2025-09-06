Volunteer Country

Tennessee’s Defense Shows Depth Across Every Position

Tennessee’s defense showcases depth and balance with contributions from veterans and young playmakers. The Vols’ unit tallied 53 tackles, 3 sacks, and 7 tackles for loss, proving ready for SEC competition.

Josh Greer

Sep 6, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and linebacker Arion Carter (7) react to a play against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Tennessee’s defense is shaping into a unit defined not by one or two dominant names but by a steady stream of contributors across every position group. Through the early portion of the season, 26 different defenders have recorded tackles, and the Volunteers’ defensive success has come from balance, depth, and development.

Defensive Line: Pressure Up Front

The defensive line has been disruptive, combining for three sacks and multiple tackles for loss. Charles House III (#99) has been a bright spot with 1.5 tackles for loss, showing an ability to collapse pockets and force ball carriers into uncomfortable lanes. Tyre West (#42) added a sack and a tackle for loss, while veteran Dominic Bailey (#90) has provided steady production in the trenches.

This group is still young in spots, but the rotation has allowed fresh legs to constantly attack, creating opportunities for the edge rushers. Joshua Josephs (#19) and Caleb Herring (#31) chipped in with backfield stops, keeping opposing quarterbacks under pressure.

Linebackers: The Heart of the Unit

Linebacker play has been the strength of the defense, led by Arion Carter (#7), who continues to emerge as a defensive leader. Jeremiah Telander (#22) added key stops in open space, while Edwin Spillman (#13) flashed early with a sack and a tackle for loss, highlighting the depth of talent in this group.

The linebackers accounted for a significant share of Tennessee’s 53 tackles, proving their value in both run support and pass coverage. With Carter anchoring the middle and young playmakers gaining confidence, this unit has the potential to be one of the most reliable in the SEC.

Secondary: Youthful Playmaking

Tennessee’s secondary has leaned on young talent to hold its ground. Kaleb Beasley (#10) and Boo Carter (#23) each recorded multiple tackles, with Carter adding a pass defended. Jalen McMurray (#6) and Ty Redmond (#4) showed physicality in run support, combining for five tackles.

While the secondary has not produced interceptions yet, the ability to break up passes and limit big plays has been an encouraging sign. With Marcus Goree Jr. (#28) and Tre Poteat (#21) also gaining reps, Tennessee is building depth that should pay off deeper into SEC play.

Depth Chart Strength

What sets this defense apart is the sheer number of contributors. Players like Nathan Robinson (#94), Jordan Ross (#29), and Jaedon Harmon (#12) have added stops, showing that Tennessee can rotate freely without losing productivity. In total, the Volunteers’ defense has produced:

53 total tackles (25 solo)

3 sacks

7 tackles for loss

4 passes defended

Looking Ahead

Tennessee’s defense may not yet have a singular superstar, but the collective effort is hard to ignore. Every level of the defense has produced, from Carter’s leadership at linebacker to House’s disruption on the line and Carter’s ball skills in the secondary.

If the Volunteers can continue to develop their young talent while refining situational defense, they will have the type of balanced, deep unit capable of competing against the SEC’s most explosive offenses.

Tennessee Defensive Leaders

Tackles: Arion Carter (#7) – 4
Solo Tackles: Jalen McMurray (#6), Edwin Spillman (#13), others – 3
Sacks: Tyre West (#42), Edwin Spillman (#13), Edrees Farooq (#15) – 1 each
Tackles for Loss: Charles House III (#99) – 1.5
Passes Defended: Ty Redmond (#4), Boo Carter (#23), Edrees Farooq (#15), Edwin Spillman (#13) – 1 each

