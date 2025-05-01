Tennessee Vol Jakobe Thomas Announces Commitment to Miami Hurricanes
Tennessee defensive back Jakobe Thomas has announced his commitment to Miami.
After officially entering the transfer portal, defensive back Jakobe Thomas has announced his transfer destination. The former Vol has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.
In his time at Tennessee, Thomas finished with 14 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 22 total tackles. He also had a sack against the North Carolina State Wolfpack early in the 2024 season.
This is significant news for Tennessee as they will now search for a way to fill the void. Some names to keep an eye on heading into the season are Andre Turrentine and Edrees Farooq.
Turrentine started in all 12 games for the Volunteers last season, so he was likely to start again for the Volunteers this season. Farooq on the other hand is a sophomore that could be set to make his first crack at the starting line up as a Volunteer.
Another option for Tennessee could be pushing Jourdan Thomas back to safety out of the nickleback spot with Boo Carter starting at that position. Thomas missed the the 2024 season with a knee injury. He saw action in 12 games during the 2023 season as a sophomore.
