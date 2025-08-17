Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Add a New Team to the 2027 Football Schedule

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have added Tennessee State to the 2027 football schedule.

Tennessee will host Tennessee State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Volunteers will pay the Tigers a $600,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

The matchup will mark the first ever football game between the two programs.

Tennessee State University Director of Athletics Mikki Allen was lobbying to move the game against the Volunteers to the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

“We’ve been working on the Tennessee game for a while,” Allen told The Tennessean. “It’s going to be a special game. We’re still working with their administration to figure out where to play. Because we’re here by the state capital and would love to play that game in the inaugural year at the new Nissan Stadium.”

That makes it now three out of conference games for the Volunteers in 2027. They will also play Western Michigan and will also host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets next season.

